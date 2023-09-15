Previous
One Star in the Evening Sky (WWYD 223) by olivetreeann
Photo 4549

One Star in the Evening Sky (WWYD 223)

An offering for the current What Would You Do? challenge with picture number 2.

I came down with a major head cold today so the phojo and mojo are lower than low!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice edit!
September 16th, 2023  
