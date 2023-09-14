Sign up
A Ray of Sunshine
I was trying to capture the remains of a spider web I saw leaving the office today. I ended up with a solar flare instead.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
sun
,
dusk
,
solar flare
