Previous
A Ray of Sunshine by olivetreeann
Photo 4548

A Ray of Sunshine

I was trying to capture the remains of a spider web I saw leaving the office today. I ended up with a solar flare instead.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise