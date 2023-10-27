Sign up
Previous
Photo 4591
Floater
One lone leaf making its way to the earth.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th October 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaf
,
trees
,
autumn
Shutterbug
ace
Nice catch. Love the framing.
October 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice framing
October 28th, 2023
amyK
ace
Fun fall shot!
October 28th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Great capture and title! At first I thought it was an airplane!
October 28th, 2023
