Floater by olivetreeann
Photo 4591

Floater

One lone leaf making its way to the earth.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
Nice catch. Love the framing.
October 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice framing
October 28th, 2023  
amyK ace
Fun fall shot!
October 28th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Great capture and title! At first I thought it was an airplane!
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
