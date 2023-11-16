Sign up
Photo 4611
Gratitude- Texture
I discovered these feathers while wandering around the old barn on Route 209. I am not quite sure what did this bird in, but I was grateful for their texture and patterns which made a wonderful subject for black and white.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9513
photos
200
followers
205
following
Tags
black and white
,
feathers
,
wood
,
phone-vember
,
gratitudeaday
,
bw-85
katy
ace
wonderful sharp clarity to it
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice sharp closeup.
November 18th, 2023
