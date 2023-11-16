Previous
Next
Gratitude- Texture by olivetreeann
Photo 4611

Gratitude- Texture

I discovered these feathers while wandering around the old barn on Route 209. I am not quite sure what did this bird in, but I was grateful for their texture and patterns which made a wonderful subject for black and white.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
wonderful sharp clarity to it
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice sharp closeup.
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise