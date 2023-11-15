Gratitude- Season

Of the four seasons, Fall and Spring are most appealing to me and I'm hard-pressed to say which of the two I'm more akin to. As for Fall, i love the colors, the lighting, the harvest decorations and apple cider. I'm grateful Autumn gives us one last glorious smile, before it moves into the cold, harsh reality of winter. I love the earth tones of Autumn and beauty which extends to fading plants and leaves on the ground. I'll think about Winter later. For now, I'm grabbing my camera and soaking up the last rays of Indian Summer.