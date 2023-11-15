Previous
Gratitude- Season by olivetreeann
Gratitude- Season

Of the four seasons, Fall and Spring are most appealing to me and I'm hard-pressed to say which of the two I'm more akin to. As for Fall, i love the colors, the lighting, the harvest decorations and apple cider. I'm grateful Autumn gives us one last glorious smile, before it moves into the cold, harsh reality of winter. I love the earth tones of Autumn and beauty which extends to fading plants and leaves on the ground. I'll think about Winter later. For now, I'm grabbing my camera and soaking up the last rays of Indian Summer.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
John Falconer ace
Great photograph and editing
November 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love this - lovely autumn, tartan feel to it.
November 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful Ann.
November 16th, 2023  
