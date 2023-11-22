Previous
Fall Colors 3 by olivetreeann
Fall Colors 3

A view of the Delaware River from the Bushkill boat landing. The water was low when I took this and the Fall colors were still hanging on. I'm not sure if you can see him in this picture, but there was a fisherman out there to the right.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
John Falconer
Nice photograph
November 23rd, 2023  
katy
wonderful composition and great colors and reflections Ann FAV
November 23rd, 2023  
