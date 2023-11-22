Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4617
Fall Colors 3
A view of the Delaware River from the Bushkill boat landing. The water was low when I took this and the Fall colors were still hanging on. I'm not sure if you can see him in this picture, but there was a fisherman out there to the right.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9523
photos
200
followers
205
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
Latest from all albums
4705
4614
4706
4615
4707
4616
4708
4617
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
autumn
,
delaware river
,
phone-vember
John Falconer
ace
Nice photograph
November 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
wonderful composition and great colors and reflections Ann FAV
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close