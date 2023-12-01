Previous
Next
Inferno by olivetreeann
Photo 4626

Inferno

Catching up with December in album #2. No need to comment.

It's hard to see in this shot but there was a hole in this log where the fire burned through in a curled pattern.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wonderful, there is something mesmerising about watching flames fav
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise