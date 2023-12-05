Previous
Revisiting Whaleback Lighthouse by olivetreeann
Photo 4630

Revisiting Whaleback Lighthouse

Giving Whaleback Lighthouse a dose of Annfoolery- at least I think it's Whaleback! From my visit to Maine in May.

Another massive upload to fill in December album #2. No need to comment.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
