Joyful Carnations by olivetreeann
Photo 4629

Joyful Carnations

I take part in a "salon" with four other photographers. We critique each other's photos and try to encourage each other's artistic style. This shot is from a photo shoot we held in June.

Another massive upload to fill in December album #2. No need to comment.
4th December 2023

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Photo Details

