Photo 4628
Concert Abstract
Catching up with December in album #2. No need to comment.
An abstract made out of a blurred shot from a concert at our church on December 3rd.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9580
photos
197
followers
203
following
1268% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
sometimes it feels like i'll never catch up!
Babs
ace
I love this one the colours are gorgeous
January 6th, 2024
