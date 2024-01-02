Sign up
Photo 4652
Gampy and Lucy 2013
From Lucy and family's visit here in December of 2013. She's grown up to be quite the young lady!
No need to comment- still filling in album #2 of December.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
sketch
,
granddaughter
,
grandfather
Diana
ace
Beautiful image and processing.
January 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love this one a precious moment
January 9th, 2024
