Photo 4626

WWYD 225

For the current What Would You Do challenge and a word of thanks to Delwyn Barnett for extending the due date!

Many lullabies say angels watch over us when we sleep. But did you ever wonder who watches over angels when they sleep? Here's my answer.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
@dkbarnett Thanks for the extension Delwyn. It allowed me to participate and not miss out on the challenge!
January 2nd, 2024  
