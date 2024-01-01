Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4626
WWYD 225
For the current What Would You Do challenge and a word of thanks to Delwyn Barnett for extending the due date!
Many lullabies say angels watch over us when we sleep. But did you ever wonder who watches over angels when they sleep? Here's my answer.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9572
photos
197
followers
203
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
Latest from all albums
4742
4743
4744
4745
4746
4747
4626
4748
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
X-T5
Taken
26th November 2023 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dream
,
angel
,
wwyd-225
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@dkbarnett
Thanks for the extension Delwyn. It allowed me to participate and not miss out on the challenge!
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close