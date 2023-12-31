Previous
The Last Moon Shot of 2023 by olivetreeann
Photo 4656

The Last Moon Shot of 2023

And the last post to catch up with my second album in 2023. Thanks for being so patient with all my uploads!
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely shot of the Moon
January 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Pretty with the screening of branches.
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
great color and wonderful silhouettes of the trees
January 12th, 2024  
