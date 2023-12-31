Sign up
Photo 4656
The Last Moon Shot of 2023
And the last post to catch up with my second album in 2023. Thanks for being so patient with all my uploads!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
moon
moonshot
Corinne C
ace
A lovely shot of the Moon
January 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Pretty with the screening of branches.
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
great color and wonderful silhouettes of the trees
January 12th, 2024
