Previous
Next
You Light Up My Christmas Lights Ball by olivetreeann
Photo 4655

You Light Up My Christmas Lights Ball

Filler alert! No need to comment.

A Christmas ball made up of Christmas balls.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
You are either late for Christmas or early for this year. Nice one.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise