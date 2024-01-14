Which Would You Use?

Previous
It is sooo windy here today it's going right through my bones! So I'm sticking close to the wood stove and fighting off a head cold (pretty much flushed out by Sunday eve thank goodness). I started to play with the What Would You Do image today and came up with two very different approaches. The first I'll post soon, but the second was completely different! I flipped it, turned it to neon and then put some composite work on top but I don't know if I should keep the writing or leave it off. What Would You Do?
Corinne C ace
I like it with the writing :-)
January 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I agree. I like the writing.
January 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Yea the writing
January 14th, 2024  
