Which Would You Use?

It is sooo windy here today it's going right through my bones! So I'm sticking close to the wood stove and fighting off a head cold (pretty much flushed out by Sunday eve thank goodness). I started to play with the What Would You Do image today and came up with two very different approaches. The first I'll post soon, but the second was completely different! I flipped it, turned it to neon and then put some composite work on top but I don't know if I should keep the writing or leave it off. What Would You Do?