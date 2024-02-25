Harbor People

I'm so glad to see the return of the Tag Challenge. I landed on "harbor" and "people" and since I live on the top of a mountain in the Pocono Mountains, finding a harbor was a bit out of reach! So I dipped into the archives to match the two up. I remembered photographing these two at the Bug Light in Portsmouth Harbor Maine last May when I visited Joan and thought they fit the tag perfectly. Isn't her bonnet adorable? Not to mention that smile.



This may or may not qualify for the challenge if it's date specific. But it does bring the two words together.