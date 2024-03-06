Rex's Covered Bridge 2024

Another bridge from my Covered Bridge Tour with Louisa on March 1st. Here's a little info on it from the brochure you can download off the internet:



Records indicate that at one time seven gristmills were established along the Jordan Creek, which rises near the base of the Blue Mountain and runs into Lehigh Valley, where it empties into the

Lehigh River. While Rex’s Bridge is located close to Kern’s Dam and the former Kern’s Mill, there is no evidence there was a mill next to this bridge. It is believed that the bridge was named after the Rex family, who were local landowners in the vicinity. The structure is built in the Burr arch truss design, and the high arches can be seen through the side openings. Rex’s Bridge has a floor of lengthwise planking over crosswise planking, and the original stone wing walls have been covered with cement and painted white.



Personally, I think they should let the paint wear off and let the foundation go back to natural stone finish.