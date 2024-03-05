Previous
Next
Artist Challenge Vivian Maier-2 by olivetreeann
Photo 4721

Artist Challenge Vivian Maier-2

Or, "I'm Goin' In". It's what I see when I get to the door of the Independent Living Apartments where I serve Communion on the first Monday of every month.

It's not quite on par with Maier's reflections of herself, but I liked my doubled reflection in the door.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise