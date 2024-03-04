Previous
Just Passing Through by olivetreeann
Photo 4720

Just Passing Through

A runner passing through Bogert's covered bridge.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous capture without burning out the end of the bridge.
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise