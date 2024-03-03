Previous
Remember Me- Composite 63 by olivetreeann
Remember Me- Composite 63

A fun frame from Funny Photo and some old cameras we photographed at the Table Top workshop the other night.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Dorothy ace
I need to see if there is a camera club here! You do so many amazing photos.
March 3rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love this. The image, with the very subtle hits of colour, and the whole idea behind it.
March 3rd, 2024  
