Rex's Covered Bridge 2024

My friend Louisa and I went on a Covered Bridge Tour in Allentown PA. It was a beautiful day and the blue sky brilliantly emphasized the rustic red of Rex's Covered Bridge. Here's a little info on this bridge which was built in 1858:



Records indicate that at one time seven gristmills were established along the Jordan Creek, which rises near the base of the Blue Mountain and into the Lehigh Valley, where it empties into the

Lehigh River. While Rex’s Bridge is located close to Kern’s Dam and the former Kern’s Mill, there is no evidence there was a mill next to this bridge. It is believed that the bridge was named after the Rex family, who were local landowners in the vicinity. The structure is built in the Burr arch truss design, and the high arches can be seen through the side openings. Rex’s Bridge has a floor of lengthwise planking over crosswise planking, and the original stone wing walls have been covered with cement and painted white.



Unfortunately the bridge is still in use and pretty busy so I didn't get an image inside of it. It's a shame they plastered over the stone but the plaster doesn't diminish how photogenic this bridge is.