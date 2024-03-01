Previous
Next
They Wanted to Live by the Ocean by olivetreeann
Photo 4717

They Wanted to Live by the Ocean

My friend Louisa and I went on a Covered Bridge Tour in Allentown PA. While we were on our way from one bridge to another, I happened to see a most curious sight! "That silo has been turned in to a lighthouse!" I said to Louisa, but she had missed it since she was the one driving and keeping her eyes on the road. We finished photographing the next bridge and went back to the silo/lighthouse. It's my favorite shot of the day because, well, how often do you see something like this? And I have no idea why it was converted, but I love the quirkiness of it. Maybe I'll find it again and knock on the door someday to ask why...in the meantime, see my tag.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love it. What a great find. I would knock on the door and ask about it too. I am sure they would love to tell their story. fav
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise