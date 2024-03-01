They Wanted to Live by the Ocean

My friend Louisa and I went on a Covered Bridge Tour in Allentown PA. While we were on our way from one bridge to another, I happened to see a most curious sight! "That silo has been turned in to a lighthouse!" I said to Louisa, but she had missed it since she was the one driving and keeping her eyes on the road. We finished photographing the next bridge and went back to the silo/lighthouse. It's my favorite shot of the day because, well, how often do you see something like this? And I have no idea why it was converted, but I love the quirkiness of it. Maybe I'll find it again and knock on the door someday to ask why...in the meantime, see my tag.