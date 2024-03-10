Sign up
Photo 4726
Window Squared
There was an old log cabin near Bogert's Covered Bridge which also caught my attention when Louisa and I went on our covered bridge tour.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Ann H. LeFevre
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
window
,
log cabin
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot of mono-tones textures and shapes , fav
March 10th, 2024
katy
FAV I love the simple subject and composition of this one. It has some great patterns and textures
March 10th, 2024
Diane
Great detail and composition!
March 11th, 2024
