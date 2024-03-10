Previous
Window Squared by olivetreeann
Window Squared

There was an old log cabin near Bogert's Covered Bridge which also caught my attention when Louisa and I went on our covered bridge tour.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of mono-tones textures and shapes , fav
March 10th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV I love the simple subject and composition of this one. It has some great patterns and textures
March 10th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great detail and composition!
March 11th, 2024  
