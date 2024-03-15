Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4731
A Lovely Lady in the Garden
She popped up in the garden where I work. So happy to see signs of Spring coming along with the warmer temps!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9766
photos
197
followers
205
following
1296% complete
View this month »
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4731
Latest from all albums
4728
4729
4820
4821
4730
213
4822
4731
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th March 2024 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
garden
,
crocus
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and great textures.
March 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and so pretty.
March 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
March 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
It's as if the flower is lit from within.
March 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So delicate
March 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close