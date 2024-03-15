Previous
A Lovely Lady in the Garden by olivetreeann
Photo 4731

A Lovely Lady in the Garden

She popped up in the garden where I work. So happy to see signs of Spring coming along with the warmer temps!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and great textures.
March 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and so pretty.
March 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
March 16th, 2024  
Kathy ace
It's as if the flower is lit from within.
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So delicate
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise