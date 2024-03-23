Previous
Red Onion Door by olivetreeann
Photo 4739

Red Onion Door

This was what I started with to create today's "messy" image in my main album. I think that yellow spot looks like a door- or maybe an egg yolk!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
March 23rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Onions are fascinating with all the layers. Love your door. I once found one that looked to me like it had an eye in the centre.
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise