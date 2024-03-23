Sign up
Previous
Photo 4739
Red Onion Door
This was what I started with to create today's "messy" image in my main album. I think that yellow spot looks like a door- or maybe an egg yolk!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th March 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
onion
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
March 23rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Onions are fascinating with all the layers. Love your door. I once found one that looked to me like it had an eye in the centre.
March 23rd, 2024
