A Blue Vase in the Window

Back in April of 2023 my granddaughter Lucy and I visited my friend Melissa at her painting studio. This vase was in her window- and I don't think I posted this image back then- but after 13 years and literally thousands of pictures posted on 365, I very well could have! LOL I'm also too lazy to go back and double check! I was using a shot of paint brushes from the same visit in my other album today so I grabbed this one for album number 2 and turned it into a painting.