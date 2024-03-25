Previous
Sunglasses Required by olivetreeann
Photo 4741

Sunglasses Required

I didn't have a second shot for today so I played around with this one from last year when Lucy visited and we went to the aquarium.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I recognise this to be your photo from the colours - mainly the reds! Very nice and very clever too!
March 26th, 2024  
katy ace
quite the psychedelic combination!
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise