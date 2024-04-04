Previous
Rainbow Calendar 2024 by olivetreeann
Rainbow Calendar 2024

Finally completed the calendar!
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy ace
It looks beautiful and I applaud you for sticking with it
April 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Looks fabulous
April 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So gloriously colourful!
April 6th, 2024  
