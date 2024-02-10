Previous
iPiccy Collage by olivetreeann
204 / 365

iPiccy Collage

Another demo shot- no need to comment.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Thanks for the encouragement - must read your instructions carefully again before I venture on this new approach !
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise