Weather Changes at Bobs Farm 2

The story continues .......



After discovering we had the wrong tiles yesterday we phoned the company, our tiles were still there and they told us they close at 5 pm. We jumped in the car to drive the 50 km to Raymond Terrace for the second time, as it was then 4 pm we wondered if we would get there in time, but they said they would wait for us so not to rush.



We left home and the weather was sunny, by the time we reached Bobs Farm again we could see the dark clouds in front of us. (You can see the sun shining on the road in the top picture and the dark clouds in the distance.)



By the time we reached the road leading to the tile shop the rain was torrential, (centre photo). Luckily they were looking out for us and they swapped the tiles and put them in the boot of the car. David just had to open the boot and didn't get too wet.



As we drove home the rain got heavier and heavier and it was quite scary. The roads were flooding and the spray from other cars gave our car a good soaking on occasion. The rain lashed down all the way from Raymond Terrace to Salt Ash, just before Bobs Farm (about 20 km) and then as we got to Bobs Farm the rain eased and the road was almost dry. (Bottom photo) We couldn't believe the difference after what we had just driven through. So the weather changed at Bobs Farm for a second time yesterday.



When we got home we only had 1 mm rain in our rain gauge so the rain had only just started here. I checked the gauge this morning and we still only had 17 mm rain overnight. I suspect Raymond Terrace must have had at least 100 mm.



200 km just pick up tiles made the day quite long.



If you are interested the village of Bobs Farm got its name thanks to a convict stockman named Bob who worked on the land owned by a farmer called Gentleman Smith. Bob wanted to acquire the land when he was 'out of his time' but died before his ambition was achieved. When Gentleman Smith Died another landowner called Magnus Cromarty bought the land and it has been called Bobs Farm ever since.



