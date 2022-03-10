Previous
Shoal Bay Panorama by onewing
Shoal Bay Panorama

It is so nice to see the sun again. It has been such a lovely day today, I had a long walk at Shoal Bay and took this panorama.

You can see the seagrass washed up on the beach from the storms and rain.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

julia ace
Wahoo sunshine.. looks like a beaut day.. long may it last..
March 10th, 2022  
