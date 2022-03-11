Previous
Fishing on the Jetty by onewing
12 / 365

Fishing on the Jetty

No time for photos today so here is another one from Shoal Bay yesterday.

The two blokes at the end of the jetty were having a relaxing time doing a spot of fishing.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

ace
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
