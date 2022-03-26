Phallus Rubicundus - Stinkhorn

I was wandering around the garden a few days ago and could smell something really awful. I then discovered this fungus which really stinks. No wonder it is commonly known as Stinkhorn. It really does smell dreadful. No wonder the flies like it. Luckily it didn't last long.
Kathy @kjarn posted a photo of one of these a few days ago.
I have been clearing out some of our drawers this afternoon and came across some plastic straws. I don't use the straws, I seem to think I bought them ages ago for photography purposes so I am now going to have a play with them, I will post the results over the next few days if I come up with anything interesting.