Phallus Rubicundus - Stinkhorn by onewing
Phallus Rubicundus - Stinkhorn

I was wandering around the garden a few days ago and could smell something really awful. I then discovered this fungus which really stinks. No wonder it is commonly known as Stinkhorn. It really does smell dreadful. No wonder the flies like it. Luckily it didn't last long.

Kathy @kjarn posted a photo of one of these a few days ago.

I have been clearing out some of our drawers this afternoon and came across some plastic straws. I don't use the straws, I seem to think I bought them ages ago for photography purposes so I am now going to have a play with them, I will post the results over the next few days if I come up with anything interesting.
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Babs ace
@kjarn I came across this fungus in our garden. You posted a photo of it last week I think. It really does stink doesn't it. Glad it has now disappeared.
March 26th, 2022  
julia ace
Oh dear hope it's not too close to the house.. at least it might keep the Flys outside..
March 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
@julzmaioro Luckily it was quite a long way from the house at the bottom of the garden.
March 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
How very unusual, the flies seem to love it!
March 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I did post a shot of one of these, they were scattered all around this park we were visiting although I didn’t notice any smell at all. Al, the ones I saw had black goop on the top, no idea what that was.
March 26th, 2022  
