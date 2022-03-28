Previous
Ben Zee Neez by onewing
29 / 365

Ben Zee Neez

I was playing with straw photography a couple of days ago and I thought this one looked like a row of dancers. ha ha.

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, I have a lot going on again here right now. Will catch up when I can.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Diana ace
A chorus line wish lovely colours ;-)
March 28th, 2022  
