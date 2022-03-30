Previous
Straw Kaleidoscope by onewing
31 / 365

Straw Kaleidoscope

This is the last of my straw photos for now. I turned this one into a kaleidoscope and quite like the effect.

It looks like lots of eyes staring at me.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Sally Ings ace
Very effective result
March 30th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Nicely done
March 30th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Very cool!
March 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Quite mesmerizing.
March 30th, 2022  
