31 / 365
Straw Kaleidoscope
This is the last of my straw photos for now. I turned this one into a kaleidoscope and quite like the effect.
It looks like lots of eyes staring at me.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Sally Ings
ace
Very effective result
March 30th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Nicely done
March 30th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Very cool!
March 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Quite mesmerizing.
March 30th, 2022
