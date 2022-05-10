Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
Corlette Beach
Today started as a beautiful sunny day as I walked along our local beach taking photos.
Unfortunately, it didn't stay that way.
After my walk we were going to put the woodchip we bought yesterday on the garden beds, but before we could start the heavens opened and we had a terrific cloudburst. 30 mm rain in half an hour.
The rain has stopped now but instead of doing the woodchip I decided to give the study a good clean and it now looks neat and tidy again.
Now I am going to make myself a cup of tea and read my book for a while before having to think about dinner.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3699
photos
261
followers
111
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2022
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close