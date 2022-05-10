Previous
Corlette Beach

Today started as a beautiful sunny day as I walked along our local beach taking photos.
Unfortunately, it didn't stay that way.

After my walk we were going to put the woodchip we bought yesterday on the garden beds, but before we could start the heavens opened and we had a terrific cloudburst. 30 mm rain in half an hour.

The rain has stopped now but instead of doing the woodchip I decided to give the study a good clean and it now looks neat and tidy again.

Now I am going to make myself a cup of tea and read my book for a while before having to think about dinner.
