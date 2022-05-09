Aboriginal Art Murals

I took this series of photos in November last year and forgot to post them.



If you saw yesterday's photo, these art works were on the fence outside the apartment block before the Chrissy McYoung murals.



I did intend going back last year to take another photo of these murals together on the fence to show what they actually looked like in situ but when I went back they had already been replaced with the new artworks. I thought I would still post them today because I think they are such gorgeous artworks. The top left one is my favourite, but I love the colours.



