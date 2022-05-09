Previous
Next
Aboriginal Art Murals by onewing
42 / 365

Aboriginal Art Murals

I took this series of photos in November last year and forgot to post them.

If you saw yesterday's photo, these art works were on the fence outside the apartment block before the Chrissy McYoung murals.

I did intend going back last year to take another photo of these murals together on the fence to show what they actually looked like in situ but when I went back they had already been replaced with the new artworks. I thought I would still post them today because I think they are such gorgeous artworks. The top left one is my favourite, but I love the colours.

9th May 2022 9th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I think they are all fabulous!
May 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise