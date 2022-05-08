Previous
Nelson Bay Murals - Chrissy McYoung - Hairy Phish by onewing
Nelson Bay Murals - Chrissy McYoung - Hairy Phish

Very often as I leave Nelson Bay I drive past these murals on a fence surrounding an apartment block. I intend to take photos of them the next time I am in the bay but didn't actually achieve that until yesterday after we had been to the cinema.

I have put the illustrations in a collage to show how they look on the fence surrounding the apartment block but also to show the individual murals also.

They are the work of Newcastle illustrator and student social worker Chrissy McYoung who works under the name of Hairy Phish. Here is a link to her website if anyone is interested.

https://hairyphish.bigcartel.com/about-me

https://hairyphish.bigcartel.com/products


Issi Bannerman ace
I love the way you've presented these lovely murals.
May 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such wonderful murals beautifully presented.
May 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
They are so detailed and interesting. Someone worked hard on those!
May 8th, 2022  
