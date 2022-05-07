Previous
Barber Shop by onewing
40 / 365

Barber Shop

I am a bit late posting tonight because I have been to the cinema with a pal to see the Downton Abbey movie. Loved it and really recommend it.

On our way to the cinema I spotted the barbers shop and noticed that the barbers pole is now painted on a wall when once it used to be quite a glorified feature above the shop.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Maggiemae ace
One day this movie may show on Sky - its too tricky for us to go to a movie theatre at this time. The painting is not as good as a real barber's pole but that is life!
May 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s a shame that the old sign has been replaced.
May 7th, 2022  
