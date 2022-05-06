Sign up
39 / 365
Soldiers Point Jetty
Here is another photo from my walk at Soldiers Point. I just love how the evening sunlight lit up the glass on the boat by the jetty.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3695
photos
260
followers
110
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful evening!
May 6th, 2022
