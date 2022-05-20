Fishing at Sunset

I am glad we went out with the walking group yesterday instead of today because it was a beautiful day and today it is raining and turned quite chilly. I believe we will have rain for the next week.



I took this photo a couple of days ago when the weather was so mild.



I see this chap regularly doing a spot of relaxed fishing along the foreshore and quite liked the result of him in silhouette as he fished at sunset.