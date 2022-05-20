Sign up
53 / 365
Fishing at Sunset
I am glad we went out with the walking group yesterday instead of today because it was a beautiful day and today it is raining and turned quite chilly. I believe we will have rain for the next week.
I took this photo a couple of days ago when the weather was so mild.
I see this chap regularly doing a spot of relaxed fishing along the foreshore and quite liked the result of him in silhouette as he fished at sunset.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
5
2
Diana
ace
Beautiful silhouettes and colour.
We seem to be having similar weather, from one extreme to the other.
May 20th, 2022
Dianne
You really give us some lovely sunset shots to look at don't you? Another beauty with fantastic silhouettes. Fav
May 20th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful sunset. I'm certainly not looking forward to another week of rain
May 20th, 2022
Wylie
ace
gorgeous golden tones
May 20th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Stunning sunset
May 20th, 2022
