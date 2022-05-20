Previous
Fishing at Sunset by onewing
Fishing at Sunset

I am glad we went out with the walking group yesterday instead of today because it was a beautiful day and today it is raining and turned quite chilly. I believe we will have rain for the next week.

I took this photo a couple of days ago when the weather was so mild.

I see this chap regularly doing a spot of relaxed fishing along the foreshore and quite liked the result of him in silhouette as he fished at sunset.
Babs

My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Diana ace
Beautiful silhouettes and colour.
We seem to be having similar weather, from one extreme to the other.
May 20th, 2022  
Dianne
You really give us some lovely sunset shots to look at don't you? Another beauty with fantastic silhouettes. Fav
May 20th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful sunset. I'm certainly not looking forward to another week of rain
May 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
gorgeous golden tones
May 20th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Stunning sunset
May 20th, 2022  
