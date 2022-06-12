Sign up
76 / 365
The Trio
This is the third and last photo of bottles for now. David was sorting out the garage and I decided to have a play with the bottles he found.
Thanks for your lovely comments on the other two photos of bottles. Sorry I have been a bit absent this weekend but I have a few projects on the go and have been short on time.
Hopefully I will be able to catch up this afternoon and evening.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3732
photos
263
followers
115
following
Views
4
2022
DMC-FZ100
12th June 2022 1:32pm
