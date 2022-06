A Bit Breezy

Last Thursday we were out with the walking group following the cliff and National Park trails from Boat Harbour, Fisherman's Bay and Anna Bay ending at Birubi Beach where we had lunch at Crest Restaurant on Birubi Beach.



As you can see it was a bit breezy along the cliff trails but luckily none of of us fell in the water.



I will post another couple of photos of our walk over the next two days.