87 / 365
Boat Harbour
Yesterday we drove up to Boat Harbour to do a spot of whale watching. As you can see the ocean is a lot calmer than it was when we were there recently with our walking group.
http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-06-13
We saw at least 20 whales and we were only there about half an hour. I didn't get any photos of them, most were just swimming by and only a couple actually breached. I just enjoy watching them.
I love watching the waves breaking on the rocks too. It was a lovely sunny day but it was rather chilly.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3743
photos
264
followers
116
following
23% complete
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
22nd June 2022 4:18pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
June 23rd, 2022
