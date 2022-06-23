Previous
Boat Harbour by onewing
Boat Harbour

Yesterday we drove up to Boat Harbour to do a spot of whale watching. As you can see the ocean is a lot calmer than it was when we were there recently with our walking group.

We saw at least 20 whales and we were only there about half an hour. I didn't get any photos of them, most were just swimming by and only a couple actually breached. I just enjoy watching them.

I love watching the waves breaking on the rocks too. It was a lovely sunny day but it was rather chilly.


23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
June 23rd, 2022  
