Galah Feather by onewing
Galah Feather

This is the last of my week of feathers photos, hope you have enjoyed them.

I am posting very early today because we are out for a birthday lunch for a friend of ours and I will be out most of the day.

Will catch up this evening.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Well done, Cool to see them up close.
July 8th, 2022  
