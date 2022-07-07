Previous
Next
Ibis Tail Feather by onewing
101 / 365

Ibis Tail Feather

Day 6 of my week of feather photos and today's shot is of a tail feather from an ibis.

I found this feather while out with our walking group a couple of weeks ago.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo, sorry I am a bit short on time today will catch up with your photos later this evening.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise