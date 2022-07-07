Sign up
Ibis Tail Feather
Day 6 of my week of feather photos and today's shot is of a tail feather from an ibis.
I found this feather while out with our walking group a couple of weeks ago.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo, sorry I am a bit short on time today will catch up with your photos later this evening.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3758
photos
267
followers
120
following
27% complete
View this month »
Tags
feather
