Rainbow Lorikeet Tail Feather by onewing
100 / 365

Rainbow Lorikeet Tail Feather

Day five of my week of feather photos and I think this one is a rainbow lorikeets tail feather.

Still raining here so unable to get out to take more photos. Good job I am doing a theme for a week.

I have quite a collection of feathers so maybe one day soon I may have enough to make another wing instead of my 'onewing' I could soon have two.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Maggiemae ace
Unbelievable! The design and colour! fav
July 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful detail and colours, fabulous lighting too! It looks amazing on black.
July 6th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the colors and light!
July 6th, 2022  
