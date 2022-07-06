Sign up
100 / 365
Rainbow Lorikeet Tail Feather
Day five of my week of feather photos and I think this one is a rainbow lorikeets tail feather.
Still raining here so unable to get out to take more photos. Good job I am doing a theme for a week.
I have quite a collection of feathers so maybe one day soon I may have enough to make another wing instead of my 'onewing' I could soon have two.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
3
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3757
photos
267
followers
120
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Maggiemae
ace
Unbelievable! The design and colour! fav
July 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful detail and colours, fabulous lighting too! It looks amazing on black.
July 6th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the colors and light!
July 6th, 2022
