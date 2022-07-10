Birthday Rainbow for David

I am posting early because we are out for lunch again as it is David's birthday today.



I went outside to check the rain gauge this morning and noticed a rainbow in the sky. If you look carefully you can see a faint double rainbow too.



After two sunny days the rain has returned and looking at the sky now I think it has set in for the day again.



I feel quite sorry for the people inland as quite a few places are flooded. Luckily we don't live near any rivers, we only have the ocean to contend with where I live and hopefully that doesn't flood.