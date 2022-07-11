Sign up
Saltwater Restaurant - Fingal Bay
David said thanks for all your well wishes for his birthday yesterday. It was a very cold, wet and windy day but we had a lovely lunch at Saltwater restaurant in Fingal Bay.
This was the view through the window and it was lovely watching the waves but still staying nice and warm inside.
I quite like the reflections on the glass and also the lights reflected too, the reflected lights look like alien spacecraft in the sky. This was before I had a glass of wine too. ha ha
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
Kartia
ace
😂 strange lack of tourist’s on the beach!
July 11th, 2022
