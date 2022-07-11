Previous
Saltwater Restaurant - Fingal Bay by onewing
105 / 365

Saltwater Restaurant - Fingal Bay

David said thanks for all your well wishes for his birthday yesterday. It was a very cold, wet and windy day but we had a lovely lunch at Saltwater restaurant in Fingal Bay.

This was the view through the window and it was lovely watching the waves but still staying nice and warm inside.

I quite like the reflections on the glass and also the lights reflected too, the reflected lights look like alien spacecraft in the sky. This was before I had a glass of wine too. ha ha
Babs

