Ice Crystals

It doesn't actually get cold enough here to see ice outside, but as many of you know I do a batch cook of food and then put the meals in the freezer.



A few days ago I got a butter chicken out of the freezer and noticed these ice crystals on top as I opened the container. With the 'never let a photo opportunity pass you by' thought in my head, I grabbed my phone, lifted the thin layer of ice from the top of the container and took a photo of it before it melted. I quite like the result.



This gave me the idea of doing a few ice photos so tomorrow I will show you what I did next.



Posting a bit early today because I have been out to a keep fit class this morning, just home for lunch and then out again this afternoon. Will catch up later today.



